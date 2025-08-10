Ruben Amorim applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is now even more likely to leave the club after the signing of Benjamin Sesko.

Things were already not looking great for Hojlund after a disappointing two seasons at Old Trafford, and now there’s even more competition in Ruben Amorim’s squad.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking to TBR Football, there is now “an acceptance” that Hojlund will be leaving Man Utd this summer.

There’s still time left in the window for clubs to get business done, and Hojlund seems to be a target for AC Milan, according to the report.

In fact, Bailey has said some talks already seem to be ongoing over the former Atalanta striker.

Rasmus Hojlund surely leaving Manchester United following Benjamin Sesko transfer deal

Sesko has now been officially announced by United, having been unveiled at the club’s stadium this weekend ahead of their friendly against Fiorentina.

Hojlund, meanwhile, was an unused substitute in that game, which seems like yet another pretty clear signal from Amorim over the player’s future.

Discussing the situation, Bailey told TBR Football: “Hojlund is not part of the ‘bomb’ squad at United – but there is an acceptance that he is set to leave – his chances were already looking limited before Sesko’s arrival.

“Talks are ongoing and I am told that AC Milan are now thinking that they could take Hojlund as well as Vlahovic in theory. City rivals Inter can’t be ruled out if they manage to move on Mehdi Teremi, which looks likely.

“And Juve, who are struggling to finalise a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, can’t be ruled out.”

Man Utd revamp their attack

Sesko is not the only new signing up front for United this summer, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo also joining to form a new front three.

It therefore makes sense that Hojlund is now expected to be offloaded, while Marcus Rashford has also left to go out on loan to Barcelona.

Another likely deal to watch is Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea as United completely overhaul their front line.