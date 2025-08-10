“There is an acceptance” – Man United star resigned to transfer away following major development

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim applauds the Manchester United fans
Ruben Amorim applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is now even more likely to leave the club after the signing of Benjamin Sesko.

Things were already not looking great for Hojlund after a disappointing two seasons at Old Trafford, and now there’s even more competition in Ruben Amorim’s squad.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking to TBR Football, there is now “an acceptance” that Hojlund will be leaving Man Utd this summer.

There’s still time left in the window for clubs to get business done, and Hojlund seems to be a target for AC Milan, according to the report.

In fact, Bailey has said some talks already seem to be ongoing over the former Atalanta striker.

Rasmus Hojlund surely leaving Manchester United following Benjamin Sesko transfer deal

Rasmus Hojlund looks on as he warms up for Manchester United
Rasmus Hojlund looks on as he warms up for Manchester United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Sesko has now been officially announced by United, having been unveiled at the club’s stadium this weekend ahead of their friendly against Fiorentina.

Hojlund, meanwhile, was an unused substitute in that game, which seems like yet another pretty clear signal from Amorim over the player’s future.

Discussing the situation, Bailey told TBR Football: “Hojlund is not part of the ‘bomb’ squad at United – but there is an acceptance that he is set to leave – his chances were already looking limited before Sesko’s arrival.

“Talks are ongoing and I am told that AC Milan are now thinking that they could take Hojlund as well as Vlahovic in theory. City rivals Inter can’t be ruled out if they manage to move on Mehdi Teremi, which looks likely.

“And Juve, who are struggling to finalise a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, can’t be ruled out.”

More Stories / Latest News
A Diogo Jota shirt in the crowd, and Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Arne Slot responds to pre-match tribute to late Liverpool star Diogo Jota being interrupted & cut short
Report: Former club ready to smash their transfer record to sign Chelsea star
Alexis Mac Allister in action for Liverpool against Crystal Palace
Liverpool player ratings: Salah & Van Dijk weakest performers but new signings impress in Community Shield

Man Utd revamp their attack

Sesko is not the only new signing up front for United this summer, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo also joining to form a new front three.

It therefore makes sense that Hojlund is now expected to be offloaded, while Marcus Rashford has also left to go out on loan to Barcelona.

Another likely deal to watch is Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea as United completely overhaul their front line.

More Stories Rasmus Hojlund Ruben Amorim

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *