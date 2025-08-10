Report: Newcastle United suffer yet another transfer setback after Benjamin Sesko blow

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, reporting for Teamtalk, Randal Kolo Muani’s transfer situation is becoming increasingly clear and it’s Juventus who remain firmly in the driver’s seat.

The French striker has made no secret of his preference for a move to Turin, making it clear that he is prepared to hold off interest from other clubs, including Premier League side Newcastle United, in order to secure his desired move.

Kolo Muani’s stance has not wavered despite serious interest from elsewhere. Newcastle have been monitoring his availability and could have made a compelling case financially, but the player’s focus is entirely on joining Juventus in Serie A.

His representatives are understood to have put other approaches on hold, signlling his determination to push this move through.

Juventus are leading Newcastle United in Kolo Muani race

On the negotiating front, Juventus are in direct talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal. The Italian giants are pushing for an initial loan agreement with an option, or potentially an obligation, to buy at the end of the season.

However, the gap between the two clubs lies in PSG’s valuation, which remains higher than Juve’s current offer structure.

Galetti reports that both clubs are gradually edging closer to a middle ground, although significant details still need to be ironed out before an agreement can be reached.

Magpies set to lose another transfer target

For Kolo Muani, patience is part of the strategy. He is reportedly willing to wait as long as necessary for a breakthrough in negotiations, even if that means cutting it close to the end of the transfer window.

It is another major blow for Newcastle United who are set to lose one more transfer target this summer, as things stand.

Having already lost Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United, they are now looking highly likely to concede in the race to sign Kolo Muani.

