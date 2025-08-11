Agreement reached: Newcastle United close in on the signing of former Liverpool player

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have pulled off a coup in the youth transfer market, securing the signature of highly-rated England U16 defender Isaac Moran following his departure from Liverpool.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the agreement is complete, with all terms signed, and Moran is expected to be officially unveiled as a Newcastle player in the coming days.

The 16-year-old centre-back is widely regarded as one of the most promising defensive prospects in his age group.

His performances at both club and international youth level have drawn attention. Newcastle’s Academy staff are convinced that Moran has the tools to develop into a first-team-calibre player in the future.

Newcastle United have had a difficult transfer window

The Magpies have struggled this summer in making signings as most of their targets have been snatched by their Premier League rivals.

Bryan Mbeumo decided to join Manchester United from Brentford, while striker Benjamin Sesko, who was the Magpies’ primary target, also chose a move to Old Trafford over St. James’ Park.

Even though Eddie Howe and his recruitment team have managed to sign Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale, they have still had an underwhelming transfer window.

The signing of Moran would provide some relief to the fans and the club but he is a young player who is going to take time to develop into a first team player.

Although they have managed to agree a deal to sign the former Liverpool player, they need more ready made players for the first team squad.

It is crucial since striker Alexander Isak could still leave the club and the Magpies would need a high-profile signing to replace him.

Magpies are excited about signing Isaac Moran

While Moran’s exit from Liverpool may come as a surprise to some, opportunities for rapid progression can be limited at a club with such depth in their youth ranks.

Newcastle’s project offers him a potentially clearer pathway to first-team football in the coming years, especially as the club continues to expand its infrastructure and invest in player development.

Though still very much a long-term signing, Moran’s arrival has been greeted with excitement within Newcastle’s academy.

