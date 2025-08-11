Chelsea hold talks with European giants to sign 22-year-old ‘complete player’

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s negotiations with RB Leipzig over Dutch star Xavi Simons are still ongoing, with the Blues keen to push the deal forward before the transfer window closes.

The talks, while progressing, are part of a bigger reshuffle at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are aiming to make space in their squad, both in terms of numbers and wage budget, before finalising high-profile incoming transfers.

Two players in particular have been identified for potential exits: Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Nkunku, who has endured an injury-disrupted spell since joining Chelsea from Leipzig, is now being discussed as part of the negotiations with his former club.

A return to Germany could form part of the deal that brings Simons to London.

Chelsea have decided to sell striker Nicolas Jackson

Jackson, meanwhile, is also expected to depart, with Chelsea actively working on solutions for his next move.

The Blues’ planning does not stop with Simons. Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United is another high-profile name on their radar, but as with Simons, his signing would only be pursued once Chelsea have cleared the necessary space in their squad.

Tyrique George, a highly regarded academy prospect, has also been mentioned in discussions with Leipzig, potentially as part of the ongoing negotiations.

Blues must make player sales first before new signings

For Chelsea, Simons represents a statement signing, a creative, technically gifted attacker who has shone in both the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 but as Romano reports, the path to securing him depends on completing key outgoing transfers first.

Simons has been described as a “complete player” by Dani Olmo in the past.

Having already signed players like Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens, Chelsea’s interest in Simons and Garnacho shows that they are ready to fill their squad with attacking options, particularly with players who are versatile and can play in a number of different positions.

