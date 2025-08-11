Club chairman opens door for Liverpool to make stunning late transfer

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With just around three weeks left in the transfer window to shut down, Liverpool are still exploring their options in the market.

They have managed to sign some big names this summer but their transfer business is not over yet.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak remains their dream transfer target, despite Newcastle’s reluctance to sell the attacker.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who helped his team beat the Reds in the Community Shield on Sunday, is another player highly appreciated by the officials at Anfield.

Liverpool receive Crystal Palace green light for Marc Guehi

While a move for Isak seems difficult at this stage, the Premier League champions have received a major boost in their pursuit of England centre-back Guehi.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a transfer in the last 20 days of the transfer window is likely for Guehi, who has refused to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Romano reported the comments made by Palace chairman Steve Parish following the Community Shield win.

He said: “Of course, for players of that calibre to leave on a free, it is a problem”.

“It needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind”.

Guehi, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent defenders, has made it clear he will not be signing a new deal with the Eagles.

That leaves Palace in a position where selling now could be their only viable option to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

This development will be of particular interest to Liverpool, who have been tracking Guehi for several months as part of their plans to strengthen the back line.

Crystal Palace are open to the sale of Guehi

Liverpool’s interest in Guehi has been no secret. Even the player is ready for a move away from the Eagles to take a step up in his career.

As Parish said that the situation needs a ‘conclusion’ of some kind, it is clearly related to a move away from the club for Guehi.

For Liverpool, this might be the perfect opportunity to finally make their move for a defender they have long admired.

