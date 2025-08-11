Jack Grealish brings end to Man City chapter after agreeing Premier League move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In one of the most surprising moves of the summer, England international Jack Grealish is set to swap Manchester City for Everton on a season-long loan.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have reached a full agreement, with a medical scheduled for later today and the deal expected to be finalised within the next 24 hours.

Romano reports that Grealish has “said yes” to the Everton project after holding positive talks with the club’s hierarchy.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who has won multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with City, is now prepared to embark on a fresh challenge under David Moyes.

Everton win race to sign Jack Grealish in a loan move

Everton’s pursuit of Grealish accelerated in recent days after the player expressed openness to the move, keen on securing more consistent playing time.

The move also comes after Grealish having conversations with England manager Thomas Tuchel, who made it clear to the midfielder that he is a part of his plans for the national team but for him to secure a place in the squad, he would need to play regular football.

At Man City, Grealish struggled for playing time last season due to competition in the squad and it became clear that his future lies away from the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish wanted more playing time away from Etihad Stadium

Discussions between Everton and Man City have centered on financial terms, with City insisting on full coverage of Grealish’s wages for the duration of the loan. Everton, strengthened financially by recent departures and the desire to inject creativity into their attack, have agreed to those conditions to secure the deal.

For Moyes, this move represents a statement signing as he looks to reshape Everton into a side capable of competing in the top half of the Premier League.

For Grealish, it’s an opportunity to step out of City’s rotation system and become a central figure once again, something he did with great ability at Aston Villa.

