Jorge Mendes pushing goal-machine to join Wolves

Wolves have had an underwhelming summer transfer window and their results in the preseason showed once again that they need new signings.

The Premier League side finished the preseason without a win and manager Vitor Pereira is keen to add more players to his thin squad this summer.

If they do no act fast in the market, next season is going to be a big struggle for them, just like how last season was.

Having lost their best player Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, the Premier League side are looking for creative and attacking solutions in the market.

Wolves have identified Matthis Abline as attacking target

Wolves are stepping up their recruitment drive this summer and have reportedly set their sights on French forward Matthis Abline from Ligue 1 side Nantes.

According to journalist Mike McGrath, Wolves are looking at a deal for the highly rated 22-year-old as they continue to reshape their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Abline has been attracting attention across Europe after an impressive season in France, where he netted 11 goals and showcased his versatility across the front line.

Capable of playing as a central striker or drifting wide into creative positions, he has caught the attention of clubs in England as well as France.

Paris FC have already tested Nantes’ resolve with a bid, but that offer was rejected, leaving the door open for Wolves to make their move.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is the mastermind behind the move

The Molineux outfit are undergoing a significant restructuring of their recruitment department this summer. Domenico Teti, recently appointed as director of professional football, is taking on a major role in identifying and securing targets.

Alongside Teti, the club will be leaning heavily on super-agent Jorge Mendes and his right-hand man Valdir Cardoso, whose network and influence have previously been instrumental in bringing high-profile players to Wolves.

Mendes is believed to be actively pushing for Abline to make the switch to the Premier League, seeing Wolves as the perfect platform for the young striker’s development.

With Wolves eager to add firepower and depth in attack, the addition of a promising talent like Abline could prove to be a statement signing.

