Just in: 29-year-old expected to leave Liverpool after Arne Slot decision

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made big changes to his squad this summer as he prepares for the new season.

The Reds are looking to defend their Premier League title this season and they have added more firepower to their squad in order to achieve their goals.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have been already signed this summer while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah have all left for a new adventure in their career.

Despite the transfer window closing in 20 days, the Merseyside club hope to make more additions to their squad, particularly in the attacking position after the sales of Nunez and Diaz.

There are still some more players who could leave the club between now and the end of the transfer window.

Kostas Tsimikas was dropped for the Community Shield

Liverpool’s squad for the clash against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield had one of their players missing because of his uncertain future.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas is expected to leave the club this summer and that is why he was dropped from the Liverpool squad.

Tsimikas’ absence is not due to injury or rotation but rather a reflection of his current status in the team’s plans. The 29-year-old left-back, who joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in 2020, is now widely expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

During his time at Liverpool, the defender has largely played a supporting role to first-choice left-back Andy Robertson.

However, consistent starting opportunities have been limited, and with Liverpool embarking on a new tactical era under Slot, Tsimikas appears to be looking for a move where he can secure more regular first-team football.

Liverpool are ready to let Tsimikas leave this summer

Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs to have made contact earlier in the transfer window, exploring the possibility of bringing the experienced full-back to the City Ground.

Forest’s interest stems from a need to strengthen their defensive depth, and Tsimikas’ Premier League experience makes him a valuable target. While no formal bid has been confirmed, further developments are expected in the coming days as the Greek defender considers his options.

With Liverpool signing Kerkez this summer and due to the presence of Robertson, Tsimikas will not get enough playing time this season and it is better for his career, as well as the Reds, to part ways.

