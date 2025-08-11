Man City willing to offload Leeds United transfer target this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are willing to offload midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer after the English midfielder struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium.

Since leaving Leeds United for City, the midfielder has struggled with playing time under Pep Guardiola.

A player who was once one of the best in the league in his position is now struggling to even get a move this summer.

He was a consistent performer for Leeds and his place in the England national team was certain but a move to City has completely changed the dynamics of his career and made his life difficult.

Man City have decided to offload Kalvin Phillips

Despite issues in the midfield, Guardiola did not trust the English midfielder and favoured other options.

According to The Mirror, newly promoted Leeds United, lead by manager Daniel Farke, are interested in signing Phillips this summer.

The positive for the Whites is that Man City are open to the departure of Phillips this summer, even if it is on loan move.

His previous loan spells at West Ham United and Ipswich Town did not work week but even that has not changed Leeds United’s stance over their interest in the player.

The only issue faced by the newly promoted side are the wage demands of their former midfielder.

Leeds United are unwilling to match his wage demands

The English midfielder is demanding around £120,000-a-week, an amount that Leeds are unwilling to match.

They feel that Phillips’ demand are too much for their wage structure and that is why they are having second thoughts over signing the player.

Due to their struggles to offload the midfielder permanently, Guardiola and his management are open to the idea of sending the player out in a loan move again.

Whether his next destination will be Elland Road or another Premier League ground remains to be seen.

Along with Phillips, City are interested in allowing Jack Grealish to leave the club this summer and the midfielder has reportedly reached an agreement over a loan move to join Everton this summer to get more playing time away from the Etihad Stadium.

