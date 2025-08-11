Premier League striker wants Man United move after Newcastle talks

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle United have been involved in several transfer sagas this summer.

Both the clubs entered the market to sign a new attacker this summer.

Despite facing obstacles in the early stages, Man United managed to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, beating Newcastle United in the process.

At one stage, it looked like Sesko was heading to St. James’ Park but Ruben Amorim and his team hijacked the deal in the last minute, although it was made much easier by the player’s desire to move to Old Trafford.

There is another player who is attracting the attention of both the club this summer and unlike Sesko, he is available in a bargain move due to his free agent status.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin left Everton this summer after his contract expires with the Toffees.

Newcastle United set to face another major setback

The English striker is now exploring his options in the market and both Man United and Newcastle have been heavily linked with him.

The Magpies have shown the most interest in signing the free agent as they have already lost Callum Wilson this summer and want to add an attacker to their squad to improve their depth.

Although the attacker has indulged in talks with Newcastle, he is looking to make a move to join Man United.

According to The Sun, the former Everton striker has sacked his agent and he is now willing to do his own negotiation in order to seal a move to Old Trafford.

United, who have recently signed players like Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, have added firepower to their attack and it remains to be seen whether they would be interested in a move for Calvert-Lewin.

Should Man United sign Calvert-Lewin?

It would be a huge surprise to see United show interest in the attacker now, considering they have already strengthened that position this summer.

The striker’s fitness issues and his goal scoring record may prove to be a stumbling block in his dream move to Old Trafford.

Calvert-Lewin only managed to score three Premier League goals last season, a figure that is hardly going to impress officials at Man United.

