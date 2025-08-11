Report: £50 million Premier League star is ready to make late move to Chelsea

(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have made a number of new signings, particularly in the attacking positions.

The likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens have arrived at the club to provide manager Enzo Maresca a new dimension in attack.

The Chelsea manager now has a number of options at his disposal and with just around three weeks left in the transfer window to shut down, he may sign more players to improve his team’s attacking arsenal.

Chelsea receive Alejandro Garnacho boost

One of the names consistently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina international winger is ready to leave the Red Devils this summer and according to the Daily Mail, he has his heart set on a move to Chelsea this summer.

The Red Devils value the winger at around £50 million, a sum significantly less than the £70 million that Ruben Amorim’s side initially wanted.

Following the Europa League final this year, it became clear that Garnacho will not be a part of Amorim’s future plans at Old Trafford.

Man United have no plans to keep Garnacho

The winger struggled to cement a place in the starting XI under Amorim and some of his off the pitch shenanigans did not impress the United boss, forcing him to transfer list the player.

The Premier League season is about to start in less than a week and Garnacho’s situation is still not resolved.

The Blues are currently focusing on selling unwanted players like Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku and once they have the funds from those sales, the Club World Cup winners will make a move for the Man United star.

