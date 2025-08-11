Sources: €100 million fee set for attacker wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The uncertainty surrounding Rodrygo’s role at Real Madrid has become one of the headline narratives of this summer’s transfer window, with the Brazilian forward considering the possibility of pursuing a new chapter away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Once seen as a long-term fixture in Los Blancos’ attack, the 24-year-old now finds himself in a more limited role under Xabi Alonso, as competition for attacking places intensifies at the club.

Interest in Rodrygo is building rapidly across Europe, particularly in the Premier League.

Rodrygo is being targeted by Liverpool and Arsenal

Sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool are closely tracking his situation and view him as a prime alternative should their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak fail.

The attacker, who scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists last season, has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

Arsenal are also in the frame, with the winger considered a strong fallback option if their attempts to sign Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze do not materialise. However, any move from the Gunners would require them to sell one of their left-wingers this summer.

Tottenham have also entered the race, identifying Rodrygo as a potential successor to Son Heung-min who has left the club for a move to the MLS. Spurs have already made contact with the player’s representatives to gauge his interest.

Manchester City’s long-standing admiration for Rodrygo remains intact, with Pep Guardiola keen to revisit a deal the club once tried to secure before his Madrid move. The idea of a swap involving Rodri has been floated, but City appear hesitant to pursue that path seriously.

Real Madrid are willing to accept €100 million for Rodrygo

Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo if the right offer arrives, with the club’s valuation set between €90 million and €100 million. Sources suggest any bid matching the upper figure would likely be accepted.

While Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr have shown willingness to meet the asking price, Rodrygo’s preference is to remain in Europe.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked but are not currently viewed as priority destinations by the player.

