Sources: Chelsea launch urgent hunt for defensive signing after Levi Colwill injury

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s preparations for the new Premier League season have been dealt a major blow after defender Levi Colwill suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, sidelining him for several months.

The setback leaves manager Enzo Maresca without one of his most reliable players and has sparked an urgent search for defensive reinforcements at Stamford Bridge.

Among the names under consideration is Bayer Leverkusen’s highly rated Ecuadorian international, Piero Hincapie, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Chelsea identify Piero Hincapie as Levi Colwill replacement

The 23-year-old has been a key figure the Bundesliga side, making 45 appearances for them last season, earning a reputation for his composure on the ball and strong positional play.

While Chelsea are monitoring his situation closely, sources indicate that no formal contact has been made yet with either Leverkusen or the player’s representatives. Interest from Spanish clubs could also complicate any potential approach.

Internally, Chelsea’s recruitment team are also showing strong admiration for Antonio Silva of Benfica.

The 21-year-old Portuguese centre-back is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising defensive talents, with the technical ability and maturity to slot straight into a Premier League side.

Benfica’s Antonio Silva is another name on their radar

Early enquiries have been made to assess the player’s availability and the financial framework of a potential deal. Reports suggest Benfica could be tempted by an offer in the region of €40 million, although no official bid has been tabled.

With the clock ticking towards the start of the new campaign, Chelsea face a crucial decision in the coming days.

The club’s aim is to secure a defender who can contribute immediately to the first team, while also serving as a long-term asset in line with the club’s strategy of investing in young, high-potential players.

Whether they pursue the Bundesliga-tested Hincapie or the rising star Silva, Chelsea’s next move in the transfer market will be decisive in determining how they cope with Colwill’s absence.

