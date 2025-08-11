Sources: Premier League club eye double-raid on Chelsea for defender & attacker

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are wasting no time in strengthening their squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign, with the Molineux outfit targeting a double swoop for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana.

The move comes as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca continues to reshape his squad, leaving both players surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside that Wolves have formally approached Chelsea to gather information on the availability and terms for the two outcasts.

Manager Vitor Pereira is believed to be an admirer of Disasi’s physical presence and leadership at the back seeing him as an ideal fit for his defensive setup.

Disasi and Fofana are surplus to requirements at Chelsea

The defender made only 13 Premier League appearances last season for the Blues and for Aston Villa, where he spent the second part of the season on loan.

Up front, Fofana’s raw pace and sharp finishing could provide much-needed depth to the Wolves attack.

However, Wolves face stiff competition for both signatures. Serie A giants Napoli and Ligue 1 side Rennes are in the hunt for Disasi.

Napoli view the 27-year-old French international as the perfect partner for Amir Rrahmani, while Rennes want his experience to help guide their young defense.

Fofana, meanwhile, has attracted interest from Bundesliga side Stuttgart and French club Nice, both keen to add the 22-year-old Ivorian’s explosive style to their attack.

Wolves have been told the asking price for both players

Chelsea, for their part, are open to negotiating exits. The London club are understood to be looking for around £25–30 million for Disasi and £15 million for Fofana.

Wolves are exploring creative solutions, including swap deals and performance-based bonuses, to make the double transfer more financially suitable.

Ultimately, much will depend on the players’ own preferences and how far Chelsea are willing to compromise in the final stretch of the transfer window.

