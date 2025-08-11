Sunderland in contact to sign Newcastle United flop

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Lloyd Kelly could be set for a surprise return to English football this summer, with reports in Italy linking the Juventus defender with a potential move to Sunderland.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sunderland have made initial inquiries about the former Newcastle United and Bournemouth player as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new season.

Kelly is currently valued by Juventus at around €18–20 million, and while the Bianconeri are not actively trying to offload him for a bargain fee, financial pressures in the transfer market could force their hand.

Juventus open to Lloyd Kelly sale to raise transfer funds

The Serie A giants are pursuing a deal for French international forward Randal Kolo Muani, and the sale of Kelly is being considered as one of the ways to generate the necessary funds.

The versatile defender, who can operate both as a centre-back and left-back, joined Juventus earlier this year after a short-lived spell at Newcastle United.

Kelly signed for the Magpies but failed to make a lasting impression at St. James’ Park, featuring only briefly before moving to Turin on loan in January. That deal included an obligation to buy, which Juventus fulfilled earlier this summer.

Lloyd Kelly could shine at Sunderland

Despite his limited impact at Newcastle, Kelly has shown glimpses of his potential throughout his career.

Sunderland’s interest suggests they see him as a player who could add experience and quality to their back line.

Crucially, reports indicate that Kelly is not pushing for a departure from Juventus, and the player is believed to be content in Italy. However, the Bianconeri’s need to raise funds and Sunderland’s willingness to test their resolve could yet see a deal materialise.

