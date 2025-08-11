Virgil Van Dijk makes Liverpool transfer demand after Community Shield defeat

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has openly addressed the club’s attacking situation following the high-profile departures of two key forwards this summer.

Speaking to journalist Alex Crook, the Dutch centre-back acknowledged that the Reds’ frontline has taken a significant hit, and hinted strongly that reinforcements will be necessary before the transfer window closes.

Van Dijk was speaking to the journalist after Liverpool’s Community Shield defeat against Crystal Palace.

The Reds gave up lead twice at Wembley against a determined Crystal Palace team, who ultimately won the match 3-2 on penalties.

Virgil Van Dijk demands attacking signing at Liverpool

As reported by Ben Jacobs, Van Dijk told Crook:

“We just lost Darwin. He went to Saudi. We lost Lucho. He went to Bayern. I think there’s room for an attacker in order to strengthen us. Let’s see what the window brings…”

Van Dijk’s comments underline a growing consensus among Liverpool supporters and pundits that the team needs fresh firepower to remain competitive in the Premier League and Europe this season.

Atlhough they have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer in a big money move and the attacker showed a glimpse of his talent at Wembey by scoring an early goal for the Reds, the Liverpool captain believes that they need more depth and quality in the attacking position.

Reds are hoping to seal Alexander Isak deak

Darwin Nunez has left the club to join Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia while Luis Diaz has been sold to Bayern Munich. The Reds have generated a big amount from the sales of these two players and now they are planning to reinvest that money towards a new signing.

The club’s dream target remains Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak but the Magpies are unwilling to soften their stance at the moment after rejecting Liverpool’s first bid for the attacker.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Isak and what Arne Slot and his management will decide in terms of new signings this summer.

Fabrizio Romano exclusive: Update on Alexander Isak saga amid ongoing Liverpool interest