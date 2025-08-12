Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans following the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are now closing in on the capture of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old has been linked with the move away from Selhurst Park in recent weeks, and it seems that Arsenal are very close to finalising the transfer. According to Fichajes, an offer around £55 million has been accepted by the Eagles, but the deal will only be confirmed once they have secured a proper replacement.

The report further claims that Arsenal have moved to secure his signature after an express request from Mikel Arteta.

Spurs are trying to sign Eze as well.

Arsenal have done well in the transfer market

Arsenal have been very active in the market this summer, and they have already signed six quality players – Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Cristhian Mosquera.

It seems that they are looking to add more quality to the side as they look to win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League.

Eberechi Eze will improve Arsenal

Eze has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could improve Arsenal. He will add creativity, goals and unpredictability to the side. The player registered 25 goal contributions last season, and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a more attacking team, alongside better players.

Eze has helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and the Community Shield. This is the right time for him to move on and join a club where he will be able to push for major trophies. Arsenal will be able to provide him with the platform he needs.

It remains to be seen whether all parties can wrap up the transfer quickly.

Arsenal have come close to winning major trophies in recent years, but they have not been able to get over the line. They will certainly fancy their chances of going all the way this time around.