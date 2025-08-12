Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, speaks to his players during the pre-season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

The 27-year-old defender was reportedly keen on a new challenge this summer, and he was heavily linked with a move to La Liga at the start of the transfer window. However, rumours died down after that.

Atletico ready to return for Romero?

It seems that Atletico Madrid are now prepared to return for him once again. The Spanish outfit are hoping to sign the Argentine international, as per Fichajes.

The report claims that Romero is considered an untouchable asset at Tottenham, and the North London club do not want to sell him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Atletico Madrid might need the player to force an exit for the deal to go through.

Tottenham must keep Cristian Romero

The North London outfit were quite disappointing defensively last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. They cannot afford to sell their best defender. Romero has been outstanding since the move to the Premier League, and he helped him win the UEFA Europa League last season.

Keeping him at the club should be one of their priorities. It remains to be seen whether the La Liga outfit decided to test Tottenham’s resolve with an offer.

The North London outfit have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need quality players in order to compete at the highest level. They will be against elite attackers in the Champions League, and they cannot afford to lose one of the best defenders in the world.

Romero has been outstanding for club and country in recent seasons, and he is an indispensable asset for the London club. Atletico Madrid might need to pay a substantial amount of money in order to convince Tottenham.