Chelsea are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are preparing an offer of €50 million for the 23-year-old defender. It will be interesting to see if the German outfit are prepared to sanction is departure. They are hoping to sign Loic Bade, and the arrival of the Frenchman could facilitate the exit of the Ecuadorian.

Piero Hincapie would help Chelsea improve

The opportunity to play for Chelsea could be quite exciting for the 23-year-old. It would be a massive opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. Chelsea have an ambitious project, and they have brought in several quality players. They are hoping to win major trophies next season, and Hincapie will help them improve defensively.

The 23-year-old is a central defender who can operate as a left back as well. Apart from his qualities as a defender, he is exceptional with the ball at his feet, and his ability to carry the ball forward and distribute it with composure will add a new dimension to the Chelsea defence.

Hincapie could thrive in England

The player has been described as a “warrior” by his agent in the past, and there is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in England. He will look to make an instant impact if the move to Chelsea goes through. If they can sign him for €50 million, it could prove to be a quality acquisition. The player has the potential to justify the investment in future.

Chelsea have recently won the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. He might feel that the move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step in his career. It could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. Hincapie has been linked with Liverpool as well.