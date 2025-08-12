Liverpool players celebrate during a friendly victory over Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool want to sign the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window, and they have now opened talks to sign him.

According to David Ornstein from the New York Times, the two clubs are currently locked in talks over a move for the 25-year-old.

Marc Guehi keen on a big move

Guehi will be out of contract next summer, and Crystal Palace are under pressure to sell him. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement quickly.

The 25-year-old will want to compete at the highest level after helping Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and the Community Shield. The move to Liverpool would be ideal for him. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Given his contract situation, Liverpool will look to sign him for a reasonable amount of money. It remains to be seen how the situation develops now.

Personal terms agreed with Guehi

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with the player. If they can sort out the agreement with Crystal Palace, they will be able to get the deal across the line quickly.

They have looked vulnerable at the back since last season, and signing a seasoned Premier League defender would be a wise decision. The 25-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best central defenders in the country right now.

The player is entering his peak years, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club. Liverpool managed to win the Premier League title last season, and they are in a position to challenge for major trophies consistently. It is no surprise that the player is attracted to the idea of playing for them.