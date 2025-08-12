Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the pre-season friendly match (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign the Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, they have put an offer of £69 million on the table, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line.

Fermin Lopez fancies Man United move

Lopez is reportedly attracted to the idea of joining Manchester United.

He is not guaranteed a place in the starting line-up at Barcelona, and therefore, the move to Manchester United could be an attractive opportunity. They need more creativity and technical ability in the final third, and the 22-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition.

He can slot in centrally as well as on the flanks. He could share the creative burden with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

The midfielder scored eight goals last season and produced 10 assists as well. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Manchester United. If they can get the deal done. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact next season.

Man United need more quality on the side

Manchester United have done well to improve the attacking unit with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo. Adding a technically gifted playmaker to that could be the icing on the cake.

Manchester United have not been able to fight for trophies recently, and they will want to win a major trophy soon. Signing the right players will help them compete with the elite clubs.

They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite attractive for any young player. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal for the 22-year-old across the line now. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and it will be difficult for them to turn down a £69 million offer.

Lopez has been on the Chelsea radar as well.