Liverpool are interested in signing the Parma defender Giovanni Leoni during the summer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 18-year-old defender is keen on the move to Liverpool. They want to sign him this summer, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Italian club.

Giovanni Leoni is an elite prospect

Leoni is regarded as one of the finest young talents in Italian football, and he could prove to be an exceptional long-term acquisition. Liverpool have done well to nurture young players over the years, and they could help him fulfil his potential. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his world-class potential.

Liverpool have been very active in the transfer market, and it is clear that they are looking to build a formidable squad for the future. Signing one of the best young players in European football right now would be a wise decision. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the move good look like a masterstroke in the long term.

Leoni will fancy Liverpool move

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the youngster. He will hope to establish himself as a key player for them in the coming months. Liverpool could lose Ibrahima Konate at the end of the season when his contract expires. In addition to that, Joe Gomez is quite injury-prone. They need to sign central defenders this summer, and Leoni would be a superb investment.

Liverpool have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have brought in multiple signings. Signing the 18-year-old could prove to be the icing on the cake for them.

