Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly. (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Ben Doak has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The talented young winger needs to leave the club in order to play regularly, and the likes of Leeds United and West Ham United are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool would be willing to sell the player for £20 million. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to pay up.

Leeds need someone like Ben Doak

Leeds could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 19-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition.

The Scottish International has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and with the right guidance, he could develop into a reliable attacker for the newly promoted Premier League club. Doak has been described as a player who is “rapid” and technically gifted.

It is fair to assume that they have the resources to get the deal done as well. The player has the potential to justify the investment in future.

West Ham could use Doak as well

It is the same with West Ham United, and they need more depth in the attacking unit. They have the resources to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal for Doak.

Liverpool will not be able to provide the 19-year-old with regular game time, and they are unlikely to stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in. They will be hoping to recoup some money from his departure and invest the proceeds into the squad. They need to bring in a few more signs in order to truly compete at the highest level, and the departure of Doak will boost their coffers.