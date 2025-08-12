Liverpool make Alexander Isak decision as transfer saga enters decisive phase

(Photo via: Getty Images)

Liverpool remain firmly committed to their long-standing interest in Alexander Isak, with plans to make a fresh bid for the striker still very much in place.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have been preparing a renewed offer since July but any move will only happen if Newcastle United show a willingness to negotiate his departure.

As it stands, Liverpool’s strategy has not changed. The Merseyside club have been monitoring Isak closely throughout the summer, identifying him as a potential marquee signing to strengthen their forward line.

Liverpool plan another bid for Alexander Isak

Isak enjoyed an excellent 2024-25 season at St. James’ Park, continuing to enhance his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most lethal finishers.

He scored 27 goals for the Magpies and helped them end their long-standing trophy drought by contributing to their Carabao Cup success.

However, Newcastle have so far remained firm in their stance that Isak is not for sale. The Magpies view him as central to their ambitions and have shown no indication that they are ready to sanction his departure.

Liverpool are prepared to act quickly if the opportunity arises, with the framework of an offer already mapped out. For now, though, they remain in a holding pattern, ready to pounce the moment Newcastle “open the door” to discussions.

Isak has decided not to play for Newcastle United again

On other hand, the striker has made it clear that he is not going to play for the club again.

Isak has informed the Magpies that even if they do not sanction his departure this summer, he is not looking forward to integrate into the squad again.

It is a bold move from a player who has been loved and admired at St. James’ Park over the years.

It appears like the attacker has completely made up his mind to leave the club this summer and he is willing to go the extra mile to get himself a move to Anfield, even if that means destroying his relationship with the Newcastle United fans.

