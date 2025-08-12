Arne Slot of Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, and they would be willing to meet the demands of the Italian club for him.

According to Eleonora Trotta on Calciomercato, Liverpool are willing to pay €40 million to sign the 18-year-old defender. They have scouted the defender extensively, and they have all of his data.

Reds ready to sign Giovanni Leoni

Trotta revealed: “From England, a very reliable source very close to Slot told me that Liverpool is willing to spend 40 million for Leoni. They would have no problem meeting Parma’s demands. They have followed the player, scouted him, and have all of Leoni’s data”.

It is evident that the Premier League champions have done their homework on the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can move quickly. There is no doubt that they have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

Other Italian clubs are keeping tabs on the young defender as well, but it will be tough for them to muscle Liverpool financially.

Liverpool need someone like Leoni

The Premier League champions need defensive reinforcements, and signing the 18-year-old would be a wise decision. He is a mercurial talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. The €40 million investment might seem expensive right now, but the player has the potential to justify the outlay.

Convincing the defender to join the club should not be difficult. Recent reports have claimed that Leoni is keen on the move. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can iron out an agreement now.

Liverpool have been very active in the transfer market, and they have improved their attacking unit immensely. If they can tighten up at the back, it could be the ideal window for them. They will be hoping to win major trophies in the upcoming campaign, and they need a formidable squad.

