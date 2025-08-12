Liverpool FC head coach Arne Slot reacts during the Liverpool FC v AC Milan Pre-Season Friendly. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signings of Marc Guehi and Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool have been linked with both players extensively, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that they are working to sign the two players for weeks. It will be interesting to see if they can get the two deals across the line.

Liverpool need to improve defensively

They have looked vulnerable defensively over the last 12 months, and they need quality defenders. Guehi will be out of contract next summer, and this is the right time for him to move on. Crystal Palace need to sell him, unless they want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Guehi has proven himself in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He has helped the Eagles win the FA Cup and the Community Shield. He will hope to fight for major trophies now, and Liverpool could provide him with that platform.

On the other hand, Leoni has been outstanding for Parma, and the 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe. He has the tools to develop into a top-class player, and moving to Liverpool could unlock his true potential.

Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the 18-year-old. They have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and Liverpool could help Leoni fulfil his potential.

Liverpool need Marc Guehi and Giovanni Leoni

Ibrahima Konate could leave the club on a free transfer next summer, and Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems. Signing a couple of central defenders would be a wise decision. Club captain Virgil van Dijk is entering the twilight stages of his career as well.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a deal with Crystal Palace and Parma in the coming weeks.