Report: Man United looking to act on their long-term interest in £56m-rated “world class” star

Manchester United FC
Matheus Cunha is congratulated by teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot after scoring a penalty kick. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Harry Kane from Bayern Munich.

The England International has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, and Manchester United hold long-term interest in the player. According to Football Insider, he has a clause of £56 million in his contract, which can be activated in January 2026. Manchester United are now looking to act on their interest.

Harry Kane would improve Man United

It will be interesting to see if they can bring him back to England. He is a world-class player, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United. Even though he is in his 30s, the player could make a defining impact at Old Trafford. 

Kane could be a Robin Van Persie-esque addition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. They have not been able to win major trophies in recent seasons, and they need elite players in order to turn things around. The England International could transform them in the attack. 

Can Man United convince Kane to join?

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane poses with an award
Harry Kane is being linked with a move back to the Premier League. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Kane is widely regarded as a “world class” player, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince the player to join them. He has done quite well since the move to Germany, and he helped Bayern Munich win the league title last season. He will want to compete at the highest level and win major trophies in the coming seasons as well. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince the player of their ambitions. 

Manchester United have improved their attacking unit this season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. It remains to be seen whether they can push for Champions League qualification and do well in the domestic competition next season. 

Kane has a very realistic chance of breaking Alan Shearer’s goal-scoring record in the Premier League, and he will look to achieve that feat if he joins Manchester United.

