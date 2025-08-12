Man United plan talks to sign midfield enforcer despite strong resistance from his club

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to step up their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba with fresh talks planned in the coming days.

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, United believe the 21-year-old is enthusiastic about the prospect of a move to Old Trafford, and personal terms are not expected to pose any significant hurdles.

Baleba has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young midfield talents in the Premier League.

The young midfielder is equally impressive when it comes the defensive aspect of the game as he is with the ball at his feet.

Man United are admirers of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba

The Cameroonian-born midfielder has already caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

His performances have convinced United’s recruitment team that he could be a long-term solution to strengthen their midfield options.

Romano reports that while the player’s side appears open to negotiations, the bigger challenge lies in persuading Brighton to sanction a deal.

The Seagulls are notoriously tough negotiators, having successfully commanded premium fees for the likes of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, and Alexis Mac Allister in recent seasons.

Brighton are under no pressure to sell Baleba and they value him as a key part of their long-term project.

Brighton are set to reject offers from the Red Devils

They also believe that it is too late in the transfer window for them to sign a worthy replacement of the midfielder and that is why they are set to reject Man United’s advances.

Despite the complexities, United are expected to maintain contact with Brighton in the coming days. The club’s hierarchy sees Baleba as a priority target who can inject life to their much criticised midfield.

Manager Ruben Amorim is keen on bringing the Premier League midfielder to Man United this summer but he faces a mountain to climb in his pursuit of the 21-year-old.

If United can find common ground with Brighton, he could become one of their most crucial signings for years to come.

Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand is an admirer of Baleba and has praised the young midfielder for his ‘energy, legs, tactical awareness’

