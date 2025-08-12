“I said yes”: 27-goal star admits he “wanted to join Manchester United”

Manchester United FC
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Co-owner of Manchester United, speaks with Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has now admitted that he wanted to join Manchester United when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the club.

The Polish International has revealed that he had already agreed to move to Manchester United, but the two clubs were not able to finalise the deal. 

The 36-year-old has now revealed that he does not regret his career path, and he does not have a feeling that he missed out on any experience. The player ended up joining Bayern Munich, and he was exceptional for the German outfit. He has been outstanding since the move to Barcelona as well. 

Robert Lewandowski wanted Man United move

Barcelona's Polish forward #09 Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Barcelona’s Polish forward #09 Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

He said (h/t Football Espana): “To Manchester United. I was decided, I said yes to the club, I wanted to join Manchester United. To see Alex Ferguson. At that time, it was might second year at Dortmund, and I know that they cannot just sell me, because if they wait, they will get more money, and maybe I can wait a year or two. It’s true that I’d said yes to United.

“It could have been a great experience, but looking back, I was playing for Bayern Munich, then Barcelona. I’m very happy with the path of my career, I’m to be a part of these two great clubs, and I have no feeling that I missed something, because every decision I made, I wanted to take it.”

Lewandowski scored 27 league goals last season and helped Barcelona win the league title. There is no doubt that he is one of the finest strikers of his generation, and Manchester United would have benefited hugely from his arrival. There is no doubt that he would have improved them immensely and helped them in major trophies. 

Man United have brought in a quality striker now

Meanwhile, Manchester United were in desperate need of a quality striker, and they have brought in Benjamin Sesko. It will be interesting to see if the former Bundesliga player hits the ground running in England and helps them improve. 

As for Lewandowski, he is in the twilight stages of his career, but he will look to win more trophies with Barcelona. His comments will certainly leave Manchester United fans feeling what could have been. 

