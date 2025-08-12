Sources: Transfer battle brews for Gianluigi Donnarumma as top clubs circle PSG star

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The summer transfer window could witness one of the most intriguing moves in recent years, with Gianluigi Donnarumma attracting serious interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 26-year-old Italian goalkeeper, widely regarded as one of the world’s best in his position, is being viewed as a rare “quality-for-price” opportunity, with Paris Saint-Germain open to selling for around €30 million.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are among the clubs to have made recent approaches to Donnarumma’s representatives to gather updated information on his situation.

Man United lead the race to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

Man United’s interest remains active in Donnarumma, although the club has yet to make a final call on whether to move for a new No.1 this summer.

While some in the hierarchy remain committed to Andre Onana, others see Donnarumma as a potentially transformative addition, especially given his experience and commanding presence.

Over at the Etihad, City’s stance is more complicated. The Premier League giants are actively trying to sell Ederson, while also having recently signed James Trafford. As a result, talks have been moving slowly, but the club continues to monitor developments closely.

Donnarumma has interest from Germany and Italy

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are planning ahead for life after Manuel Neuer. The veteran goalkeeper has been a stalwart for over a decade, but with age and injuries becoming factors, Bayern are keeping Donnarumma high on their shortlist for the future.

In Italy, Inter Milan held discussions with Donnarumma’s agent a few weeks ago, but no significant progress was made.

PSG’s decision to exclude Donnarumma from their Super Cup squad is being viewed as a telling sign of tension between player and club.

Several other European giants have also checked on the possibility of making a move, showing just how sought-after the former AC Milan star remains.

