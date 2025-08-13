Exclusive: Club doubling pressure to complete €45m transfer deal with Man United

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates during a Man United pre-season friendly vs West Ham (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

AC Milan highly value Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential transfer target, but in the meantime, they’re increasing (or rather, doubling) their pressure on Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund.

This possibility of bringing Hojlund to the San Siro, which was first explored and discussed in recent days, is now gaining momentum, my sources tell me.

The overall deal is expected to be worth between €40-€45 million, including a loan with an option to buy.

AC Milan first conducted a thorough reconnaissance with Manchester United, trying to understand the terms and conditions, and will now speak directly with the agent to reach an agreement. But they’ll keep an eye on any developments related to Vlahovic.

Rasmus Hojlund or Dusan Vlahovic for AC Milan?

It will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, but it looks increasingly like Milan will make Hojlund their new signing up front.

The Denmark international, formerly of Atalanta, has shown what he can do in Serie A, even if his time at Old Trafford has proven a bit of a disappointment.

Vlahovic is another proven Serie A player, though again he has not quite lived up to expectations in his time in Turin.

Here’s a look at how they compare over the last few seasons…

Hojlund vs Vlahovic goal stats in last three years

Season Dusan Vlahovic Rasmus Hojlund 2022/23 14 (42 games) 10 (34) 2023/24 18 (38) 16 (43) 2024/25 17 (44) 10 (52)

Neither of these boast particularly impressive records, so it remains to be seen if Milan would really be that well-advised to go for them over other options on the market.

Still, it’s also obviously true that the very best players are more expensive or simply not available at all.

Hojlund is also young enough (he’ll turn 23 next February) that he could still improve and develop into a fine player for Milan, where he’d get the chance to play more regularly and gain valuable experience.