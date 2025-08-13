(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in AC Milan midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers this summer.

Jacob Ramsey is closing in on a move away from the club, while Morgan Rogers has also been linked with an exit. Aston Villa will need more creativity and depth in the final third, and the AC Milan midfielder could prove to be a useful acquisition.

Salemakers has been linked with a move to England in the past.

Morgan Rogers exit seems unlikely

However, a report from Football Insider claims that a departure for Rogers seems unlikely. Aston Villa value him highly, and they will not want to let him leave easily. It could be a difficult deal to complete this summer.

O’Rourke said: “I think the price tag maybe will put off clubs, because they’ll be looking in excess of £80million. “It will be a difficult deal to do for Chelsea, and I would expect him to stay at Villa Park this summer.”

Villa keen on Alexis Saelemakers

Saelemakers can operate centrally as well as on the flanks, helping create opportunities for his teammates and adding much-needed technical ability to the side.

It will be interesting to see if Villa come forward with an offer for the player in the coming days.

According to a report via Sport Witness, the Midlands club have already made contact to discuss a potential move, and an offer could be submitted soon. Saelemaekers has shown his quality in Italy and possesses the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Aston Villa present an exciting project with a talented squad and a quality manager like Unai Emery at the helm. It would not be a surprise if the 26-year-old midfielder decided to join them.

The Italian outfit are holding out for a fee of £22 million, and Villa certainly have the finances to complete the deal. The Belgian, who is not a key player for Milan, has spent the last two seasons out on loan. He impressed for Roma last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

If he manages to hit the ground running in the Premier League, the £22 million asking price could prove to be a bargain.