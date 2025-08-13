New Man United signing backed to be a big success following Arsenal transfer U-turn

Benjamin Sesko poses with Manchester United's other summer signings (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Charles Watts has had his say on Benjamin Sesko’s transfer to Manchester United after it looked for so long like Arsenal would be signing the Slovenian striker.

Sesko recently completed a move from RB Leipzig to Man Utd, not long after Arsenal ultimately decided to abandon their pursuit in favour of signing Viktor Gyokeres instead.

The Gunners needed a new striker this summer and for a long time it looked like Sesko was their first choice.

Watts, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, expects these two sagas did not pan out how he expected, but he’s still expecting good things from both players.

Sesko and Gyokeres both look like good signings for their respective clubs

Even if Watts feels Gyokeres is more ready-made and a better fit for what Arsenal need right now, he also says he could see Sesko proving to be a good long-term addition for United.

“If you had said to me a few months ago that Benjamin Sesko and Victor Gyokeres would face each other this season when Arsenal met Manchester United I would have agreed with you,” Watts said.

“But I would not have predicted that it would be Sesko lining up for United and Gyokeres lining up for Arsenal. I would have 100% believed it would be the other way around.

“But football is a funny old game and things have worked out very differently, with Arsenal opting not to firm up their long-standing interest in Sesko and Gyokeres turning his nose up at a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.”

He added: “The narrative is certainly there ahead of Sunday and I’m sure those two players will probably dominate the headlines over the next few days given how things have worked out.

“Who will be the better signing? Well, obviously I hope it will be Gyokeres.

“I always just about favoured a move for him when it came to the Gyokeres/Sesko debate at Arsenal, mainly because he just felt like the more ready-made of the two.

“Sesko always felt a bit more like a project signing and I’m not sure that’s what Arsenal needed when it came to bringing in a new striker this summer.

“I do really like Sesko though and it would not surprise me at all if he goes on to become a big success at Manchester United. He’s clearly got the potential to do that.

“But I’m very happy with the Gyokeres signing. I just feel like he is what Arsenal really needed and we’ve already seen some good signs of what he is going to bring to this team this season.”

Arsenal take on United this weekend

We’ll get an early look at these two strikers when United host Arsenal at Old Trafford for their opening game of the new Premier League season this weekend.

It remains to be seen if Sesko will be ready to go straight into the starting line up for Ruben Amorim’s side, however, as he’s only just joined and hasn’t played in any of the club’s pre-season fixtures.

Gyokeres, meanwhile, will surely be in Mikel Arteta’s first XI this Sunday after making three appearances in friendlies, including last Saturday when he scored in a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the Emirates Stadium.

Both will no doubt be looking to make a big impact for their new clubs, and it will be intriguing to compare their goal tallies by the end of the campaign.