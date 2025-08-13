Carlos Baleba player profile: How much would the Man United transfer target cost?

Brighton and Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and top clubs are keeping tabs on his situation. It will be interesting to see if the player is on the move this summer. He is likely to cost a substantial amount of money, and his performances have attracted the attention of clubs like Manchester United.

He has been an indispensable asset for Brighton, and the Seagulls will not want to let him leave easily. Any club hoping to sign him will have to pay over the odds. According to recent reports, the midfielder could cost over £100 million.

Carlos Baleba: Background and Early Career

The 21-year-old Cameroon international came through the ranks at French outfit Lille before joining Brighton in January 2022. He has established himself as an important player for the club ever since.

At 21, he is already one of the most talented young central midfielders in the Premier League, and he is destined for great things.

The technically gifted central midfielder has shown that he has the capability of playing for the best teams in the country, and it will be interesting to see if he can secure a big move this summer.

Baleba has all the tools to develop into a complete central midfielder who can help out defensively, control the tempo of the game, drive the team forward, and add creativity to the side with his passing, vision, and flair.

If he manages to join the right team in the near future, there is no doubt that he could develop into a world-class player.

Club Career and Statistics

Club Appearances Goals Assists Lille 23 0 2 Brighton 77 4 2

2025 Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old central midfielder. It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Casemiro has been quite underwhelming over the last 12 months, and he needs to be replaced. In addition to that, Manuel Ugarte is still getting to grips with English football. He will need more support in the middle of the park, which leaves Kobbie Mainoo as the only other reliable central midfielder at the club.

Mason Mount has struggled with persistent injury problems since joining the club. Manchester United must look to invest in a reliable, technically gifted central midfielder. The Brighton star would be the ideal long-term investment for them.

They have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could help him fulfil his potential.