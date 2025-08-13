David Ornstein names the next Man United transfer target they view as “absolutely essential”

Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton against Newcastle last season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Athletic journalist David Ornstein has provided some insight into Manchester United’s priorities for the rest of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already been busy revamping their attack, signing an entirely new front three by bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko so far this summer.

Now, however, it seems Man Utd’s focus will be on a ‘number 6’ signing in midfield, according to Ornstein.

Speaking on The Sports Agents in the video below, Ornstein made it clear that the club view a new midfielder like Carlos Baleba from Brighton as an “absolutely essential” part of their plans…

Carlos Baleba signing being explored by Manchester United, says David Ornstein

“Then the number six is absolutely essential in their mind. And at the top of that list is Carlos Baleba,” Ornstein said.

“Ruben Amorim is said to be a big fan. Manchester United are exploring that situation and conversations have been held with Brighton via intermediaries working on their behalf to try and ascertain a number, a price.

“That hasn’t happened so far at the time of recording. Brighton have made clear that they don’t intend to sell him that they would prefer to keep him for at least another year. I don’t know of them being under pressure to do so.”

Brighton have often sold their star players

Brighton surely won’t want to let a top talent like Baleba leave, but they have cashed in on some star names in recent times.

Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella ended up at Chelsea, while Alexis Mac Allister was snapped up by Liverpool and Leandro Trossard moved to Arsenal.

Baleba could be next, and it’s certainly easy to imagine the Cameroon international being a success for a big name like at United.