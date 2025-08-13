Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Strasbourg defender Ismael Doukoure has been linked with a move away from the French outfit, and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from L’Equipe, the 22-year-old versatile defender has been asked to train with the reserve team as speculations continue regarding his future at the club. The report claims that negotiations with Chelsea have been unsuccessful so far, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Doukoure was linked with Arsenal a couple of years ago.

Can Chelsea sign Ismael Doukoure?

Chelsea and Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo, and it will be interesting to see if the two parties can finalise an agreement in the next few days. Chelsea needs more defensive depth, and the 22-year-old could be a useful player for them. The opportunity to join the Premier League could be exciting for him.

It would be a huge opportunity for him at this stage of his career, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League. He might not be a regular starter for Chelsea, but he is likely to get opportunities in the cup games and during rotation. It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to accept such a role.

Doukoure to join Chelsea?

Doukoure needs regular gametime at this stage of his career. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future, and moving to the Premier League could accelerate his development. He will be competing against top-class players, and Chelsea could nurture him into a reliable performer in the top flight.

Chelsea will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need a deeper squad so that they can rotate the team and keep the players fresh. Signing talented young players like Doukoure could prove to be a wise decision.