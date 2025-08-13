Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, gives a thumbs up to the crowd. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah.

According to journalist Ciro Venerato, Nottingham Forest are also keen on the United States international, with both clubs set to compete for his signature. AC Milan value the midfielder at £26 million, a fee Crystal Palace are capable of paying.

The former Arsenal academy graduate might feel he has unfinished business in English football, making the opportunity to return to the Premier League quite exciting. Musah has been linked with the move to the Premier League in the past.

Crystal Palace need quality players like Musah

Crystal Palace could lose key players such as Marc Guéhi and Eberechi Eze this summer, making a reliable central midfield signing a priority. Musah has proven himself in Serie A and possesses the physicality and technical ability to thrive in England’s top flight.

Palace, fresh from winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, will also compete in European football next season, making them an attractive destination. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, enjoyed a solid Premier League campaign and will aim to push for higher positions next term.

Yunus Musah would be a superb addition

At 22, Musah is entering the peak years of his career, and regular football in the Premier League could help him fulfil his potential. Italian champions Napoli are also reportedly interested and could try to keep him in Serie A.

Crystal Palace must replace their key players and continue to improve the squad in order to have a successful season. It has been an outstanding last few months for them, and they will look to build on it. Signing quality players like Musah would be a step in the right direction. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly.

They need to improve other areas of their as well. They will be aiming for another successful season after winning a couple of trophies in the last few months.