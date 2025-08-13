Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to sign for Leeds United on a free transfer this summer.

The 28-year-old has left Everton upon the expiry of his contract, and he is expected to join the newly promoted Premier League side. Leeds needed to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and the arrival of the England International should prove to be very handy for them.

There is no doubt that he has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past, and if he manages to get back to his best, he could prove to be a bargain acquisition. Signing a player of his experience and quality on a free transfer could look like a masterstroke in the long run.

Leeds closing in on Calvert-Lewin

According to a report from talkSPORT, the player has already agreed personal terms with the club, and he will undergo a medical with the Whites.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle United were keen on the player as well. However, Leeds have now won the race for his signature. Manchester United have signed Benjamin Sesko, and Newcastle are pushing for Samu Aghehowa and Yoane Wissa instead.

Leeds need a quality striker

They have secured a promotion to the Premier League, and they will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars. They will not want to fight for relegation or come back down to the Championship in future. In order to stay in the top flight, they need quality players at their disposal. Calvert-Lewin certainly has the quality to help them improve going forward. It remains to be seen whether he can regain his form and confidence. He has 57 goals in the Premier League with Everton, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play at the highest level.

The player needed a fresh start, and a move to Leeds could be perfectly timed for him. It remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for them.