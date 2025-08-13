Expert reveals Arsenal’s interest in “perfect” transfer has “never gone away”

Eberechi Eze and Ibrahima Konate in action in the Community Shield (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has provided some insight into the Eberechi Eze transfer saga amid new links with Tottenham.

The England international has also been a target for Arsenal this summer, with Watts explaining why the deal hasn’t accelerated so far.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Watts explained that Arsenal’s interest has never gone away, though it could be one that has to wait until later in the summer.

Eze moving to Arsenal could also hinge on player sales, which currently don’t look imminent, which may have handed an opportunity to Spurs to hijack the deal.

Charles Watts on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal or Tottenham

Discussing his latest understanding of the Eze saga, Watts said: “Tottenham stepping up their interest in Eberechi Eze in the past couple of days has not gone down well with Arsenal fans.

“I’ve long thought that Eze would be perfect for Arsenal and have been hoping all summer that they would firm up their interest in the Crystal Palace man.

“I just think he’s the type of player that Arsenal need to add to their attacking options. That maverick type player, someone who could play on the left, but also play more centrally and bring some real creativity to that area.

“I really like the business that Arsenal have done so far this summer, but I do believe they need to add one more to their attack to freshen things up a bit over on the left hand side.”

He added: “I do still feel there is space for Eze and his arrival would significantly strengthen Arsenal’s chances of success this season. So it would be a blow to see him go elsewhere, especially to Spurs.

“I have to admit I was not surprised to learn that they had stepped up their interest in him though. As soon as James Maddison picked up his injury it felt inevitable that they would move quickly for Eze.

“Arsenal’s interest has never gone away. It’s been there all summer, but this always felt like a deal that – if it was to happen – would happen late on in the window.

“Had Ethan Nwaneri’s contract talks not gone well, then maybe Arsenal would have accelerated things, but with Nwaneri putting pen to paper on a long-term deal the focus has turned somewhat to trying to move players on.

“Arsenal have spent a lot of money this summer and barely brought anything in. That’s where the focus is right now and Tottenham probably know that and are looking to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Do Arsenal need to sign Eze?

Arsenal fans are clearly craving a player of Eze’s profile – an unpredictable, versatile player with the ability to add a bit of an X-factor to the team and provide game-changing moments.

We’ve certainly seen Eze do that at Palace, and it’s easy to imagine he could continue to perform like that for an even bigger club.

Still, the 27-year-old might not have an obvious role available to him in this Arsenal side, with Madueke joining as a new left-winger this summer, while the club already also have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on their books in that position.

Eze can also play centrally, but it perhaps seems unlikely he’d start regularly when Mikel Arteta already has club captain Martin Odegaard playing that role.

Perhaps Arsenal have simply decided that, for the likely costs involved, this deal simply isn’t worth it.