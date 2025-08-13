Ex-Arsenal man explains why “gifted player” would be perfect signing – but might say no to Gunners

Mikel Arteta and Theo Walcott (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has explained why he thinks Eberechi Eze might be unsure about a transfer to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Crystal Palace playmaker is undoubtedly a top player and surely has it in him to play for a big six side like Arsenal.

However, Walcott has questioned if Eze might be reluctant to join the Gunners during a World Cup year.

As things stand, Eze seems a near-certainty to play regularly for Palace in the season ahead, and then keep his place in the England squad.

As Walcott notes, there would be more pressure on him at Arsenal, where he might not start regularly if he doesn’t hit the ground running and help them on their way to a long-awaited piece of silverware.

Could Eberechi Eze be having doubts about transfer to Arsenal?

Speaking to It’s Called Soccer, Walcott made it clear he rated Eze highly as the kind of signing his old club need.

However, he questioned if it would really make sense as the right time for the 27-year-old to be leaving Selhurst Park.

“I think the big question or the big thing we’ve got to look at is that it is World Cup year,” Walcott said.

“As a player, if it’s a World Cup year, I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to play consistently for Palace this year’, so if I’m Eze, for instance, my thought process: obviously Arsenal is a different kind of pressure.

“There is the pressure of them challenging for the title and there’s a lot of words being said that Mikel [Arteta] needs to win something this year so being a player that will help the squad, of course he will, he’s an absolutely gifted player.

“So he will help the squad, but will he help himself? The good thing thing about Eze’s situation is that he can play every week and he has that maverick style that he accepts making and taking those risks.

“I think he’s a player that can take those risks at Palace. I don’t think he will get that at Arsenal.”

He added: “For me, World Cup year is a big year and I just feel that the grass isn’t always greener.

“I love the way Eze plays at Palace at this moment in time and it would look very different at Arsenal.

“He would improve Arsenal, 100 per cent, but I just feel that World Cup year is a big factor for a lot of players this year.”

Arsenal fans will hope Eze soon comes out and proves Walcott wrong here, as he could be an absolutely ideal signing to give Arteta’s side something a bit different.

