Eberechi Eze latest: Crystal Palace star’s preference emerges amid Arsenal & Spurs links

The battle for Eberechi Eze could be about to ignite into a full-blown North London transfer war.

According to IndyKaila News, the Crystal Palace star’s agent spent two hours in discussions with Tottenham yesterday, but has now sent a clear message to Arsenal: if they want their man, they must act quickly.

Eze has become one of the best players in the Premier League in his position. His goal scoring quality and creative ability has attracted the attention of the biggest clubs, with the Gunners and Spurs leading the race to sign him this summer.

The Palace playmaker has helped the Eagles win the FA Cup and Community Shield recently and that has raised his stocks even higher.

Eberechi Eze is looking to leave Crystal Palace this summer

Eze believes it is the right time for him to make a move in his career and play for a team who competes in the Champions League and challenges for trophies.

IndyKaila reports that following an in-depth meeting with Spurs officials, Eze’s agent informed Arsenal that the window of opportunity is open but won’t stay that way for long.

The message was clear, if the Gunners truly want to bring the England international to the Emirates Stadium, now is the time to make a formal move.

It is understood that Eze’s personal preference leans toward Arsenal, with sources suggesting he has “his heart set” on wearing the red and white.

Crystal Palace star prefers Arsenal over Tottenham

The appeal of playing under Mikel Arteta, challenging for major trophies, and joining a squad stacked with young, technical talent is believed to be a major factor in his thinking.

Tottenham, however, are far from out of the race. Manager Thomas Frank is a known admirer of Eze’s versatility and believes he would add a new dimension to Spurs’ attacking play, especially after the recent departure of key forward Heung-min Son.

Spurs are prepared to make a competitive offer and could act fast to secure the player’s signature. Whether Arsenal step forward in time could decide where Eze’s future lies.

Palace, on the other hand, are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling to replace Eze.

