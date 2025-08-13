Fans of Everton gather outside the stadium as flags depicting the Everton club badge. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton are hoping to sign the AS Roma striker Artem Dovbyk during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, they have submitted a £37 million bid to sign the 28-year-old striker. He is likely to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club. The former Everton striker has left the club upon the expiry of his contract, and he is set to join Leeds United.

Everton could use Artem Dovbyk

Everton are in desperate need of quality attackers, and they have already completed the signing of Jack Grealish. They need to bring in a reliable finisher as well. Dovbyk has proven himself at Girona in the past, and he did reasonably well with Roma in Italy last season.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can get the deal done. Leeds United, West Ham United, and Sunderland are keen on the player as well. However, Everton are the only one with an offer on the table. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the Ukrainian striker. He will look to make his mark in English football if the transfer goes through.

Dovbyk could improve Toffees

There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could help to improve the team. The Toffees have not been at their best in recent seasons, and they have been fighting for survival. However, a club of their stature should be doing better. They will look to push for a place in the top half, and signing the right players could help them bounce back strongly.

The £37 million offer is a substantial one, and it will be interesting to see if Roma are prepared to sanction his departure.