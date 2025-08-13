Gary Lineker warns Leeds United against signing £100k-a-week striker

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are actively looking to sign a new striker this summer.

The Whites have been linked with a move for several attackers with some of the players in the Premier League impressing manager Daniel Farke.

The Premeir League season is about to start in two days and the Whites have still not signed a new striker, something they desperately need at Elland Road.

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz has been linked with a move to the newly promoted side as well as free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has left Everton this summer.

Leeds United need a new striker this summer

With Mateo Joseph leaving in a loan move and Patrick Bamford being told to find a new club, it is crucial that the Whites sign a new striker.

Gary Lineker has discussed the future of the English striker on The Rest is Football podcast.

He said:

“It’s hard to know. I suppose if you look back at his career there’s been a decent season or two. He’s got all the attributes [but], he’s not a clean finisher and that for a striker is an issue. He’s never going to be a 20/25 goals a season player even in a side that’s really attacking and has got creative players. I think in the end in football, you find your level.”

Gary Lineker has criticised Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Lineker’s criticism of Calvert-Lewin, who was earning £100k per week at Everton, is justified since the attacker has always struggled to score goals.

Even last season, he managed just three Premier League goals at Goodison Park and for a striker playing in England’s top flight, the numbers are not impressive.

Newly promoted teams have faced the issue of scoring goals in recent seasons and that could be a problem for Farke and his team.

It would be ideal for them to turn their attention towards other targets like Fulham’s Muniz.

