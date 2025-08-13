Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Argentina midfielder Nicolás González.

The player joined Juventus in the summer of 2024 on loan with an obligation to buy, and the Italian giants have since signed him permanently for £43 million. However, they are prepared to let him leave this summer to fund a move for Jadon Sancho.

West Ham have been linked with Gonzalez as well.

Nicolas Gonzalez wants to leave

According to Sport Mediaset journalist Gianni Balzarini, González is keen to play regularly ahead of next year’s World Cup, and he wants to be sold. A move to Elland Road could be ideal for him, and Leeds are keen on the player.

“You ask me about Sancho, Sancho is always there, guys. Sancho is always there. Now, I don’t know if that’s true, but it’s part of personal evaluations,” Balzarini said, on his YouTube channel this weekend. “What’s true is clearly linked to the possible departure of Gonzalez, who now seems to have asked to be sold, so be careful, it seems he asked to be sold precisely because he wants to play in the World Cup.”

Leeds could use Gonzalez

He has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League, with his versatility being a major asset. Comfortable on either flank, he would add pace and creativity to the side. At the peak of his career, this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

González is unlikely to want to sit on the bench at Juventus, especially if Sancho arrives. The Turin club will aim to recoup a significant portion of their investment in the coming weeks.

Leeds will be hoping to do well in the Premier League next season, and they will hope to push for a respectable finish. They need quality players, and the Argentine is certainly good enough to help them improve.