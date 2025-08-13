Leicester fans at the King Power Stadium (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Leicester City and Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Mads Hermansen recently completed a move to West Ham United, leaving Leicester in need of a replacement. Signing a talented goalkeeper like Charles could prove to be a wise decision. The 20-year-old is highly rated across England and has a bright future ahead.

West Ham are keen on Charles as well.

Pierce Charles to be sold?

Alex Miller recently claimed via DerbyshireLive: “The Northern Ireland number one is a goalkeeper of huge potential and has all the skills to make it in the top division. He’s just turned 20 and – assuming he’s not the made the latest piece of family silver sold off to keep the lights on – is a player I’d expect to grab some admirers along the way.”

It remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday are prepared to let him leave. Charles is a promising young talent, and Leicester could nurture him into a future star. The Foxes need a quality goalkeeper this summer, and the situation is worth monitoring closely.

Leicester move could be tempting for Charles

Meanwhile, Charles could be tempted by the idea of joining Leicester if they can promise him regular game time. With his huge potential, he cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club. Leicester will be hoping to push for promotion next season and need quality players at their disposal.

According to Alan Nixon, Southampton are also keen on the player and could compete with Leicester for his signature. Both clubs have the financial muscle to complete the deal.

However, Sheffield Wednesday will certainly hope that Charles stays beyond this summer. As a key player for them, they will aim to develop him further and potentially sell him for a premium in the future. At his age, there is still plenty of room for development, and selling him now could mean they fail to maximise his value.