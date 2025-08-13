Liverpool players celebrate during a friendly victory over Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth during the summer window, and they are now prepared to cash in on Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek international has been a useful squad player for Liverpool over the years, but they are now prepared to cash in on him. According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Liverpool consider him a sellable asset and they are prepared to get rid of the player before the window closes.

3 Popular Players to Avoid in your FPL Team – Click here for a top 0.1% finisher’s guide to the 2025/26 season

Liverpool ready to sell Kostas Tsimikas

“Liverpool are looking to let go of Tsimikas,” he told Football Insider. “The lad has done a good job over a number of years at Liverpool, he’s always been a reliable backup for Robertson and he’s done well whenever he’s come in. “He’s been seen as an important squad member on that basis, but that’s not the case any more.”

They have two reliable left-backs in Kerkez and Andrew Robertson. It does not make sense for them to hold onto the Greek international, especially when they will not be able to offer him regular opportunities. The defender is very much at the peak of his career, and he needs to play more often. He will look to join a club where he will be able to play every week.

Tsimikas can be a useful signing

He has shown his quality in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he is a good player who is capable of competing at a high level. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Liverpool will be looking to recoup some money from his departure and invest in the playing squad. They have been very active in the transfer market, and they have already brought in multiple key players.

It is expected that they will bring in a couple of defenders before the window closes. The departure of their fringe players will certainly help them balance the books. Tsimikas will certainly hope to join an ambitious club, where he will be able to compete at a high level and fight for trophies.