Liverpool push forward on double deal two days before the start of the new season

With the Premier League season starting on Friday night, Liverpool are making their final preparations to defend the league title.

Having enjoyed success in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, the Reds would be hoping the same result this season.

They have strengthened their squad with signings like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez and their transfer business this summer is far from over.

The Merseyside club have decided to add more depth and quality to their squad with the central defensive position Slot’s priority.

Liverpool are working intensively to strengthen their defensive ranks before the close of the transfer window, with two centre-backs firmly on their radar.

Liverpool making progress on double defensive deal

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Reds’ clear priority remains Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, while 18-year-old Italian talent Giovanni Leoni is also the subject of advanced discussions.

Guehi has been a long-term target for Liverpool and is viewed as a ready-made addition to bolster the first-team squad. The England international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders.

Plettenberg reports that Guehi is keen to make the move to Anfield, and negotiations between Liverpool and Crystal Palace are ongoing. While a deal is yet to be finalised, there is optimism that an agreement can be reached.

Alongside their pursuit of Guehi, Liverpool are also making significant progress in talks for Giovanni Leoni, a highly rated teenage centre-back who has been attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Arne Slot needs more defensive depth at Anfield

Plettenberg notes that negotiations for Parma’s Leoni are already at an advanced stage, with the possibility of completing both deals within the same window very much on the table.

Guehi would provide immediate quality and Premier League experience, slotting straight into Slot’s defensive setup, while Leoni could develop into a future first-team regular under the club’s guidance.

With both deals “on” and the clock ticking down in the transfer market, Liverpool’s recruitment team are working hard to deliver a double boost to their back line, one that provides them a significant boost to defender their league title.

