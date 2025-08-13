Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are closing in on the capture of the Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.

According to The Times, Liverpool are set to sign the defender for a fee of around £26 million. The report claims that Manchester United and Newcastle United made late enquiries to sign the player, but Liverpool have managed to win the race for his signature.

Leoni could be a future star

The 18-year-old is a prodigious young talent, and he’s highly rated across Europe. He could develop into a top-class player for Liverpool with the right guidance. They needed more depth in the defensive unit, and signing the Italian could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run.

The talented young defender is expected to be a part of the first team squad at Liverpool for the upcoming campaign. It will be interesting to see if you can adapt to English football quickly and hold down a regular starting spot.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Marc Guehi as well. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the Crystal Palace defender now. It has been an outstanding transfer window for Liverpool so far, and they have multiple talented players.

Liverpool move will delight Giovanni Leoni

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join a club like Liverpool will be quite exciting for the Italian. He will look to play fairly regularly for the Reds and continue his development. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League defender with the right guidance. Liverpool have done well to nurture young players over the years, and they could play a key role in his growth.

The reported fee could look like a major bargain in the long run if the defender manages to fulfil his potential. With Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate prone to injuries, Leoni could get ample chances this season.