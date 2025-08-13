Man United and Wolves club logos (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Wolves wonderkid Ben Lyne, a 15-year-old attacking midfielder or forward.

The highly-rated teenage talent looks like he should be a superb addition to the Man Utd academy, and so it will be worth keeping him in mind as a player to watch out for in the future.

Wolves fans will undoubtedly be frustrated to see one of their top academy players leaving, but it seems an agreement is now set for the versatile attacker to move to United.

See below for details from the report from the reliable Academy Scoop X account…

Excl: Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign highly rated Wolves under-15 forward Ben Lyne. Several Premier League clubs showed interest in Lyne, who can play at left wing, or as a centre-forward. pic.twitter.com/FpfCQbUC5U — SCOOP. (@AcademyScoop) August 12, 2025

Manchester United see off competition for Ben Lyne transfer

Although no other clubs are named, it seems there was interest from elsewhere in the Premier League in the potential signing of Lyne.

Even in a summer of big-money signings such as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, it seems the Red Devils are also focusing on youth.

Diego Leon was another signing for the club, which perhaps won’t attract as much hype now, but which seems like good recruitment to plan for the long term.

Lyne could be another, as he could well prove to be in the same league as other emerging teenage talents like Max Dowman and Rio Ngumoha.

United have a proud history of promoting homegrown players, and though Lyne hasn’t been with them since earlier in his childhood, he could still be the next top young talent to spend some of his key development years at Old Trafford.