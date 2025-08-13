Man United latest: Talks accelerate with European giants for the transfer of attacker

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

AC Milan are making rapid progress in their pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund, with negotiations stepping up as the Italian giants look to bring the Manchester United striker to San Siro.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, talks have been ongoing on the player’s side in recent days, with Milan presenting their sporting project in detail and Hojlund now increasingly open to making the move.

The Danish forward, who joined Man United from Serie A club Atalanta, has struggled to perform at Old Trafford and his performances have come under heavy scrutiny due to his high transfer fee.

Now, AC Milan believe they can provide the right environment for Hojlund to rediscover his sharpest form and develop into a leading striker in Serie A.

AC Milan make progress in pursuit of Man United star Hojlund

Romano has revealed the full structure of Milan’s proposal: a €6 million loan fee for the 2024/25 season, a €45 million buy option clause, and full coverage of the player’s salary during the loan period.

These details remain central to the deal, and sources suggest an agreement between the two clubs is getting closer.

The moment Man United started looking for new striker in the market, it became clear that Hojlund has no future at the club.

Benjamin Sesko is the new leader of the United attack

After the heavy investment in the attacker, the Red Devils have realised that the player has completely failed to deliver and they do no believe in his potential any more. That is the reason they have spent bid money this summer to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig who is now going to lead their attack this season.

As far as Hojlund’s future is concerned, the player can now move back to a familiar environment in Italy and perhaps that could help him revive his career.

Hojlund is only 22-years-old and he has his whole career ahead of him but considering how United are acting in the market, that career will not be at Old Trafford.

